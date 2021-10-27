UnMarshal (MARSH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.27 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded up 39.8% against the dollar. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and $4.27 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for $1.56 or 0.00002658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00096877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,000.25 or 1.00403781 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.01 or 0.06733855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002586 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

