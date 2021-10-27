Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €12.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €12.50 ($14.71) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.75 ($13.83).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.