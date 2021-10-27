Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 363,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,325,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.