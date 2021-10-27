Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 16,044 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.31. 151,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,036,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

