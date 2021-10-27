Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL stock remained flat at $$29.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

