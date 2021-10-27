Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Acquires 9,961 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,206 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 3.5% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 9.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after buying an additional 259,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $308.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.58. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

