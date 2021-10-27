Haverford Trust Co. Has $65.81 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,519 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $65,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.64. 216,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,276,028. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $206.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

