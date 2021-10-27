Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stake Increased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 170.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ambarella by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Ambarella by 1.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

AMBA stock traded up $5.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,296. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $186.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average of $111.40.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

