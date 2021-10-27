TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Increased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,240,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 77,546 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 1.3% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $160,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 127.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,161,000 after buying an additional 52,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $18,502,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $651,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 33,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,527. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 86.94%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

