CSM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 87,150 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 87,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,524,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,463,025 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.