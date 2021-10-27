Ascendant Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.5% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410,194. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

