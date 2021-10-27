Ascendant Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 320,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.71. The company had a trading volume of 49,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,716. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average is $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.