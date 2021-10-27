TD Securities Boosts Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$3.50

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

Shares of TOLWF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. 94,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,499. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

