Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.05-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-2% yr/yr to $19.33-19.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.42 billion.Kimberly-Clark also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.050-$6.250 EPS.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $131.16. 35,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,082. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $144.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.71.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

