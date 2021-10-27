Capital International Inc. CA Has $49.68 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $49,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $424.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.68. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $176.42 and a one year high of $433.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.61, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.71.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.