Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.04.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

