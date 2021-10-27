The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Decreased by Rit Capital Partners PLC

Rit Capital Partners PLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 10.0% of Rit Capital Partners PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rit Capital Partners PLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $29,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $169.84. 186,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,515,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.