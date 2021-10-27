Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. 1,116,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,204,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $400.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

