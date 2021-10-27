Capital International Inc. CA Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $16,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after buying an additional 3,877,705 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,548 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 874.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.44. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.33 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

