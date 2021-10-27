Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.14% of Smartsheet worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $487,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,880,093 over the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SMAR opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.