Teilinger Capital Ltd. Has $14.70 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1,688.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 682,100 shares during the quarter. Entergy comprises 4.7% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $14,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 913.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Entergy by 58.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 65,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after buying an additional 1,269,665 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.03. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.