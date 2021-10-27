Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to report $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 110.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 888.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 759.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 563,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. 2,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,846. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

