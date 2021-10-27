MSCI Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

MSCI has increased its dividend payment by 121.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. MSCI has a payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSCI to earn $11.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $646.45 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $667.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $633.86.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

