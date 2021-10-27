Cannell Capital LLC Purchases 149,489 Shares of VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO)

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,489 shares during the period. VIA optronics accounts for 1.9% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 4.61% of VIA optronics worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VIA optronics by 35.3% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 341,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on VIA optronics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of VIAO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. 5,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The company has a market cap of $165.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VIA optronics AG has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $52.65 million for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 4.62%.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

