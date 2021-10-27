CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Reaches $22.28 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $22.28 million and $2.01 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.30 or 0.00209122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00098027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,545,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

