Cannell Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,168,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,403 shares during the period. SandRidge Energy makes up 3.2% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SandRidge Energy worth $19,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SD. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,678,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 201,916 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,953 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. 18,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,749. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,281.28 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.