Redmile Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,012,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,008,000. Redmile Group LLC owned about 8.49% of Dynamics Special Purpose at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter valued at about $820,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynamics Special Purpose alerts:

NASDAQ:DYNS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 36 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.