Redmile Group LLC Has $28.96 Million Stake in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Redmile Group LLC trimmed its holdings in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,210 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC owned about 0.06% of AVITA Medical worth $28,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AVITA Medical by 408.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of RCEL stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. 1,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.97 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 90.94%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

