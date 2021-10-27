Cannell Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,224,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,959,000. Tile Shop accounts for approximately 4.2% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 6.21% of Tile Shop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTSH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS TTSH traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. 94,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.38 million, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.50. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.19 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.01%.

Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

