Redmile Group LLC Sells 105,645 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Redmile Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 394,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,645 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 162,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 67,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Neuronetics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 76,299 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STIM. BTIG Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair cut Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $133.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.56.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.