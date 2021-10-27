6,200 Shares in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Purchased by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of PrimeEnergy Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PNRG traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $98.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $60,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 57.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

