Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) is Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Abrams Bison Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116,382 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance makes up approximately 2.1% of Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Abrams Bison Investments LLC owned 0.35% of Credit Acceptance worth $24,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,137,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 7,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,651 shares of company stock worth $42,567,646 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $588.95. 2,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,363. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.48. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $671.12. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

