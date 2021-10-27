Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Purchases 4,922 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 3.8% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $22,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,153,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $818.29.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $724.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $764.02 and its 200-day moving average is $717.83. The company has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

