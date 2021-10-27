Cannell Capital LLC Takes $3.13 Million Position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV)

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 355,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000.

Separately, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRIV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,621. The company has a quick ratio of 25.90, a current ratio of 25.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

