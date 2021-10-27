Think Investments LP Sells 24,600 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Think Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for about 2.3% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Think Investments LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Snowflake by 9.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 3.8% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Snowflake by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Snowflake by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,070,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total transaction of $21,165,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,099,810 shares of company stock worth $334,187,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.60.

Snowflake stock traded up $7.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.80. The stock had a trading volume of 84,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion and a PE ratio of -112.21. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.39.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

