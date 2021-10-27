PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Holdings Decreased by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,044,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,355 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises approximately 3.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $56,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $50.98. 55,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,060. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.