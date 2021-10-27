Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,750 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,653,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 56,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,831. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

