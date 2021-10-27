Prana Capital Management LP Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.81. 9,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,528. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.41. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $215.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

