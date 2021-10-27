242,068 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 242,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,377,000. Mastercard makes up about 6.0% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,715 shares of company stock worth $148,388,461 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Mastercard stock traded down $18.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,642. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

