137,000 Shares in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Bought by Hidden Lake Asset Management LP

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000. Jumia Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Jumia Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,981,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,387,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,768,000 after buying an additional 448,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 193.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 230,599 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JMIA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 3.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

