Prana Capital Management LP Takes Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 93,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,362,000. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up 1.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JLL traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.51. 414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,880. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.69 and its 200-day moving average is $215.76. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.39 and a 52 week high of $270.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JLL. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

