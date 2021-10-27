Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Route One Investment Company L.P.

Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $54,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.52. The stock had a trading volume of 204,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,228,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.75. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $463.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

