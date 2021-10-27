Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 879,400 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 0.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Enbridge worth $92,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 159,971 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.50. 57,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

