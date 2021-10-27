Prana Capital Management LP Buys 129,475 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,475 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.19. 32,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,357. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

