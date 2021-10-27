Redmile Group LLC Sells 33,792 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Redmile Group LLC reduced its stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,425,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,792 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Annexon worth $77,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Annexon by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Annexon by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Annexon by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 113,489 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Annexon by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 79,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Annexon by 634.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $323,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

