Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC trimmed its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,624 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Genmab A/S worth $50,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 76.5% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of GMAB stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,140. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.99. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $319.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

