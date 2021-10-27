Redmile Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Redmile Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,449,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 435,656 shares during the period. Atara Biotherapeutics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned 7.61% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $100,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after buying an additional 1,178,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after buying an additional 806,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,047,000 after buying an additional 770,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,453.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 505,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,597,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after buying an additional 475,975 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,187. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

