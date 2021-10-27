ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Gap Down to $8.93

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $8.60. ACCO Brands shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 778 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $800.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.20.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

