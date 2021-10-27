Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Gap Down to $14.60

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.60, but opened at $13.90. Costamare shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 13,083 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Costamare alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.03 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Costamare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,682,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costamare by 40.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 496,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 352.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Costamare by 32.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.