Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Gap Down to $71.74

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.74, but opened at $67.07. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $64.77, with a volume of 842 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

